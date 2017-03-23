Putin critic who defected to Ukraine killed in Kiev

Former Russian Parliament member Denis Voronenkov had recently told a US-funded TV network in Ukraine he accepted his fate as a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
1:49 | 03/23/17

Transcript for Putin critic who defected to Ukraine killed in Kiev

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

