Transcript for Questions linger about why Trump hasn't addressed US soldier ambush in Niger

Good evening. It is great to have you with us on a Friday night. What ABC news has learned about the ambush in Niger. Two green berets surrounded and killed. It's been 16 days since the lives were lost and today president trump was asked again to address the mission in public. Did they have adequate intelligence? Adequate backup? ABC's Mary Bruce asks the white house why so little has been said. Reporter: The week ended the same way it began, with questions about why president trump still hasn't addressed the ambush in Niger that killed four special ops soldiers. Mr. President, did you authorize the mission in Niger? Thank you all very much. Reporter: Tonight we are learning details about the ambush outside a African village. A senior intelligence official says the Americans knew something was wrong when two motorcycles came racing out telling us the hair on the back of their necks stood up and the village elder seemed to stall to keep the soldiers there and soon militants were upon them, a sophisticated attack. The Americans were surrounded. Tonight key questions remain. Did the unit get the proper advance intelligence and backup support? Officials say they didn't expect to be in combat. Also, was sergeant la David Johnson left behind? The rest of the unit pulled out but his body was not recovered for at least 20 hours. The president silent on the details even as he takes credit for U.S. Victories against ISIS. I totally changed the attitudes of the military and they have done a fantastic job. Yeah, ISIS is now giving up, they're giving up, raising their hands, they're walking off. Nobody has ever seen that before. Why hadn't that happened before? Because you didn't have trump as your president. On the hill frustration is growing. Defense secretary James Mattis met with John McCain who threatened to subpoena the trump administration for information. We did not get a sufficient amount of information and we are clearing that up now. Reporter: The Pentagon launched a full investigation. FBI agents on the ground in Niger to assist but from the white house, few answers. Will the president address publicly and if so when? What exactly happened to these four special soldiers? The department of defense and frankly the entire country and government want to know exactly what happened and when the time is appropriate we'll talk about the details of the investigation. Reporter: The white house refuses to say whether president trump authorized the mission in Niger but they are still talking about his phone call with sergeant Johnson's widow. His chief of staff John Kelly says he was stunned to learn Fred Rico Wilson was listening in on the president's conversation. Today the president says Kelly had every right to be outraged. He was so offended that somebody would be listening to that call. He couldn't believe it. Actually he said to me, sir, this is not acceptable. This is really not. You know what, look, I've called many people and I would think that every one of them appreciated it. Mary Bruce with us live from the white house. Mary, one other development involving that call. The president speaking about, the white house chief of staff John Kelly who lashed out 24 hours ago at congresswoman Fred Rico Wilson. General Kelly took aim at a speech she gave back in 2015. Kelly said the congresswoman bragged about securing funding for the building. Today we learn from the video that emerged of the speech. The congresswoman did not do that. She talked about helping get the building named in honor of two FBI agents killed praising their work. How did the white house respond? Reporter: They are standing by Kelly's characterization. The press secretary accused reporters saying it was highly inappropriate for them to question Kelly because he ooh es a four star general but the congresswoman tonight says he's lying.

