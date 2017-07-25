Transcript for Razor-thin victory on Capitol Hill for Trump's health care

town on capitol hill. An emotional return by senator John McCain after revealing the brain tumor and the president needed John McCain's vote on the newest debate on how to repeal Obamacare. It was not known how he would vote or what he would say, and what he then delivered was a blistering warning to fellow senators to do their jobs. ABC's Mary Bruce back on the hill for us tonight. Reporter: Senator John McCain today touched down in Washington just in time. Less than a week after being diagnosed with brain cancer, McCain swooping in to cast a critical vote on health care. His wife, Cindy, by his side. A scar visible above his left eye. On the senate floor, McCain was weomed back with a massive standing ovation. His colleagues there waiting, after seven years of promises, months of planning, it was down to the wire. With McCain's help, Republicans narrowly voted to begin debate on health reform. Mr. McCain. McCain cast his vote, and then he spoke his mind. For 15 minutes, he railed against the dysfunction in Washington. Let's trust each other, let's return to regular order. We're getting nothing done, my friends. We're getting nothing done! Reporter: It was classic John McCain, holding nothing back. Stop listening to the bombastic loudmouths on the radio and television and the internet. To hell with them. Reporter: Today's vote to begin debate is an important step. And the motion is agreed to. Reporter: But there's still a very long way to go before Republicans agree on a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. McCain made it clear that what's on the table isn't good enough. I will not vote for this bill as it is today. It's a shell of a bill right now. We all know that. Reporter: He is now urging senate leaders to change their ways, for the parties to come up with a health care solution together. Do you plan to heed his advice? Some issues are just more partisan than others. There's a lot of things that we have done and will continue to do on a bipartisan basis. Regretfully, the issue of health care has not fallen into that category on either side. Mary Bruce with us live on the hill tine, and good to see John McCain back, and on this vote, the bottom line for people at home tonight, Mary. Today's vote simply opens the door for a new debate now whether to repeal only at first or whether to repeal and replace Obamacare together, and you said there are more questions whether they have the votes if it gets that far. Reporter: David, now the real work begins. Republicans have agreed to debate, but now they are still struggling to come up with a health care bill they can agree on, that can get enough Republican votes to fulfill this promise, and what that solution looks like, tonight, it remains unclear, David. Mary Bruce on the hill for us as always.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.