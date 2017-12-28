Transcript for Remembering those lost in 2017

Finally tonight, from stage and screen stars to changemakers who helped shape history, we remember the lives lost in 2017. ??? ??? go Johnny go ??? ??? I found my thrill ??? ??? on blueberry hill ??? I just talk to the people, made fun of them. Not mean-spirited. As I think you can tell, but -- ??? if you still kiss your girl ??? ??? that's Amore ??? ??? don't you know ??? What is the first thing an angel says? Fear not, be not afraid. ??? ??? like a rhinestone cowboy ??? ??? riding out on a horse and a star-spangled rodeo ??? Taking charge of the fight. ??? ??? My name is bond. James bond. We'll be meeting again sometime. I don't want you in this house anymore! I don't want you. There he is. American heartthrob. I can't help it if I'm so sensational. ??? I think I love you ??? ??? I think I love you ??? ??? I think I love you ??? ??? and I'm free ??? ??? free falling ??? ??? who can turn the world on with her smile ??? Now I feel I represent women everywhere. ??? You're gonna make it after all ??? Thank you so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas. I'll see you right back here tomorrow. For David and all of us here, have a great evening.

