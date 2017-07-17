Transcript for Republican health care bill faces a new obstacle this week

The other Washington coverage, the health scare for John McCain. What doctors have discovered and forcing senate Republicans to hold off on the health care bill because they need his vote. ABC's Mary Bruce on the hill tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the Republican quest to overhaul Obamacare is held up because of a health scare. John McCain is recovering at home in Minnesota after doctors opened his skull to remove a blood clot. We hope John McCain gets better very soon because we miss him. He is a crusty voice in Washington. Plus we need his vote. Reporter: But before leaving Washington, McCain himself was on the fence about the health care bill. Right now we have no consensus. Reporter: The votes now on hold until McCain returns. The delay gives the opponents of the bill more time to lobby against it.@ does this delay make it easier or harder to get this done? I don't know. I just don't know. Reporter: Already two Republican senators have said they cannot support the bill. Just one more no vote would sink the bill, and by our count, at least ten are still on the fence. The president has warned Republicans to get this done or else. I will be very angry about it, and a lot of people will be very upset. But I'm sitting, waiting for that bill to come to my desk. Mary Bruce is live on the hill tonight for us, and how is senator McCain doing? Word on him tonight? Reporter: It's unclear when he will be back here in Washington, but his friend, Lindsey graham said McCain is already sounding like his old self, but this was a real scare. Before this surgery, McCain was feeling tired and acting forgetful, but he is eager to get back to Washington and back to work, David. Mary Bruce with us from Washington as well. Thk you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.