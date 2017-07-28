Republicans' bid to repeal Obamacare ends with a surprise

At 1:30 a.m. John McCain gave it a thumbs-down, making him the third Republican to vote "no," thus defeating the proposal.
2:29 | 07/28/17

Transcript for Republicans' bid to repeal Obamacare ends with a surprise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

