Transcript for Some Republicans are losing patience with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes

independent investigation into any possible collusion with Russia. Devin nunes, asked him about his mystery visit to the white house grounds. The intelligence he revealed to the white house first. Will he reveal his source? ABC's Mary Bruce on capitol hill. Reporter: Tonight, even Republicans are losing patience with the man running the house investigation into Russian interference in the election. Has he lost credibility? Concerned he can't lead an impartial investigation? I think so. I really do. Reporter: And now, they're looking to the senate to lead the charge. The issue's become pretty polarized in the house. Reporter: House intelligence committee chairman Devin nunes, who was on the trump transition team, came under fire for rushing to brief the white house on information he uncovered. We then learned that the day before he had a secret meeting with a source on white house grounds. Still not going to share your source? Look, I've answered these questions over and over again and will continue to do that but there's nothing new to report. Reporter: On Monday, white house press secretary Sean spicer promised to look into who that source was. Today, he said he still didn't know. I have asked some preliminary questions and I haven't gotten answers yet. But so no, I don't have anything further on that. Reporter: On "Good morning America," even one of the president's closest allies is criticizing nunes. Do you think congressman nunes should recuse himself? Listen, that's a very, very personal decision about what congressman nunes thinks is best to do for him. So, governor, you don't have a problem with the congressman going to the white house first with Intel before his own committee and no problem with his mystery meeting on white house grounds just 24 hours before that? It wouldn't have been the way I would have done things but I don't know if that means he has to recuse himself. That's a personal decision that the congressman has to make on his own. Reporter: Nunes is pointing the finger across the aisle. I'm trying to figure out who's serious about doing investigations because it appears like Democrats are not very serious about it. Reporter: With his house committee stalled, tonight the senate is plowing ahead with its Russia investigation. The Republican and democratic committee leaders eager to show a united front. I have confidence in Richard burr that we together with the members of the committee are going to get to the bottom of this. Reporter: They made clear to distance themselves from the circumstance. Any circumstance in which you wouldn't share with Mr. Warner your sources on this investigation? He usually knows my sources before I do. And I've also got his cell phone. Reporter: When Warner and burr say they always share all their sources, they have each other's cell phone numbers? I would question that that's the case. Reporter: Doesn't apply to your committee though? No. No. Thank you. Mary, it seems those two senators, Democrat and Republican standing by side by side, leading the investigation on the senate side, no such chaos in their committee, when do they hold their first hearing, tomorrow? That first hearing is tomorrow. Despite the president's claims that the Russian story is a hoax, but they insist they'll go wherever the intelligence leads them. So far they've reached out to 20 witnesses including Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law. Mary, thank you. This question for the white house tonight, was he joking or

