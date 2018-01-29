Transcript for 2 rescued puppies take the road trip of a lifetime

Finally tonight America strong two puppies and one amazing road trip. All begin with a road trip a little boy that a year ago thirty year old Jordan Kahane documenting every moment. Okay I'm driving up to the crank and the middle of nowhere Arizona. With all of the sudden he spot something in the road. Two things in fact you'll not believe what I just found in the middle of the road. Could hear it computer. He's done to abandoned puppies he believes they're German shepherd Border Collie mixes homeless I. Who. Picks them up takes them into his car in the middle of the road. Two of the cutest little puppies I've ever seen he took them to do that and was told they were dehydrated. They were going to be okay you need them tube since a donor and now they were on that trip with him 35 states 30000 miles and look at how fast they grew. Glacier National Park Seattle's Safeco Field San Francisco Washington Austin, Texas Chicago and hi David Stewart John accuracy donor and seeds in their message put the dogs yawning when Jordan was firm and invest here of my life. People from all over the world seeing his story and commenting that they are adopting two has just been truly a life she experience for me. I could encourage enough for others to adopt Islam tonight Zeus and Sedona and a journey continues. So many animals in need in the home two puppies finding one casino right back here tomorrow.

