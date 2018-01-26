Transcript for Reunion between the firefighter and the child he rescued from a burning home

week. A 6-year-old girl saved and years later, one powerful thank you. Reporter: Anissa Cruz was just 6 years old when her life changed in an instant. A fire breaks out in their bronx apartment. She remembers the brave firefighter from engine 75, ladder 33 who saved her life. He is right this in the middle. She never forgot that night, nor has that firefighter who we went to find too. It was about 2:00 A.M. That night when we started to feel heat in the room. We arrived at the location. I remember my mom waking me up, and she didn't say anything. I just said, it's hot. She took a quilt and threw it over me, and said, just stay under there. We got to the apartment door. My mom remembers the door opening and seeing the flash flight. The first person I came upon was Anissa's mother. He pulled us out. She was indicating to me that her child was still there. I remember sticking my foot out, my arm out and then my forehead out because it was too hot and overwhelming. I was able to scoop her up and get her out of the apartment. This young girl was in my arms, had suffered burns and just -- she was a child. Reporter: That child was Anissa, right there with her mother, Melissa. Her father did not survive. But ever since she was a little girl, she made a promise to herself that she would become a firefighter to honor her father and the firefighter who saved her life. Enrolling in Indian river state fire academy, grueling hours of intense training. After graduating, Anissa tracking down the retired firefighter, lieutenant Steven Mcnally, to say thank you 16 years later. One firefighter to another. Thank you. My last memory of her was that night and that fire and her in my arms and to see her walking in that door was just really special. I remember holding him, and I remember shaking and I remember feeling his heart beating against my chest, and I said, I don't know whose heart is pumping harder. Mine or his. Writing his name in her fire helmet. She is an inspiration. He gave me and my mom something that not many people can give somebody, and that's a second chance. If I can do that for somebody the way he did that for me, that would be the best feeling in the world. So we choose Anissa Cruz and lieutenant Steven Mcnally. We needed that. Good night.

