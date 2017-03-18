Transcript for Rex Tillerson wraps up his first overseas trip as secretary of state

hours outside the breach. To beijing now, where Rex tillerson, secretary of state, is wrapping up his first trip to Asia. Representing the U.S. Tillerson arrived in China for a face to face talks on north Korea's nuclear program and other matters as well. He responded to a question from our Bob woodruff who has this report from there tonight. Reporter: Today, in beijing, secretary of state Rex tillerson continued to sound the alarm bell about North Korea's nuclear capabilities after raising the possibility of a pre-emptive military strike. Exactly, where is the red line on this, what would cause this to happen do you think? We share a common view and a sense that tensions on the peninsula are quite high right now, and that things have reached a rather dangerous level. Reporter: Tillerson added that he was intent to avoid conflict, who urged the U.S. To stay cool-headed. And a day after the former ExxonMobil CEO visited one of the most heavily militarized borders in the world, snapping a photo of the concrete block that separates north and South Korea. As well as offering that dire warning. Let me be very clear. The policy of strategic patience has ended. All options are on the table. Reporter: North Korea has held two series of ballistic missile tests since president trump took office. Those missiles not yet capable of reaching the U.S., but they are a threat to the region, including more than 80,000 U.S. Troops stationed in South Korea and Japan. Later today, secretary tillerson will be meeting with China's president XI jinping. A lot of things to talk about, but North Korea is certainly at the top of the list, Tom? An important meeting. No doubt. Bob, thanks so much. And more on secretary tillerson's trip to Asia tomorrow on ABC's "This week." Plus, George goes one-on-one with health and human services secretary Tom price. And Rand Paul about the GOP

