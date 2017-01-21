Transcript for A New Round of Severe Weather Puts 30 Million Americans in Danger

And turning now to the deadly weather threat. 30 million Americans in the danger zone tonight. At least a dozen tornadoes ripped their way from Mississippi to Georgia, leaving this church in east hattiesburg in ruins. State emergency management confirming at least four weather-related deaths and 20 injuries. And now, even more dangerous weather is headed their way. Another tornado watch right now. ABC's Adrienne Bankert has the latest. Reporter: Tonight, destruction across the deep south, after that string of deadly tornadoes. Mississippi, the worst hit, now in a state of emergency. The city of hattiesburg, at the heart of the destruction. Trees smashing through rooftops, homes decimated, walls gone. This is what's left of our house. Reporter: Darryl Mcmorris' home, leveled. His daughter's mattress, thrown into a tree. Next thing you know, everything just uprooted, throwed, tossed like a rag doll, then slammed to the floor and everything on top of it. Reporter: His neighbor, in tears, seeing the damage for the first time. Winds reaching at least 136 miles per hour. This church, ripped apart. Only the brick walls left standing. The same spot hit by another tornado two years ago. And the campus of William Carey university destroyed. Johnson hall -- gone. Reporter: Cars overturned, the side of this brick building torn off, the roof of this lecture hall collapsed. Firefighters using their bare hands to rescue this woman trapped under her house. Four dead. More than two dozen homes destroyed. On the west coast, residents slammed with torrential rains triggering mudslides. Phillip Mena in the damage zone. Crews have been trying to clear mud from this neighborhood all day. Residents have been trying to dig out, making a path to their homes. Reporter: Officials worried, with even more rain on the way, the damage will only get worse. This is all that's left of one woman's home. Her trailer ripped completely from the porch. Many here don't have insurance, so, they're waiting for the red cross and FEMA for assistance. Cecilia? Okay, Adrienne, thank you. And that threat isn't over. I want to bring in senior meteorologist rob marciamarciano, tracking it all right now back in New York. Rob, the greatest risk for tornadoes tonight, where are you watching right now? Reporter: Well, we have round two fires up across Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, watches and warnings already there. And then another hot spot, down across mobile, Alabama. But really, anywhere from little Rock down to New Orleans, all the way to Charleston will be the threat tonight, and then through the early morning hours, we could see tornadoes pop up in the same places like we did early this morning and then tomorrow afternoon, gets through Georgia, the Carolinas and all of Florida. We could see significant weather there. There are your watches and watch the maps into motion, as this upper low begins to spin its way across the southeast into the Carolinas. And then it becomes more of a coastal low. So, we'll see significant rain and wind across parts of Jersey, the delmarva and eastern new England. All the while, another powerful storm system heading into California. So, two significant storms on both coasts. Cecilia? You'll be tracking those all night long. Rob, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.