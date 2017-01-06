Transcript for Russian banker's meeting with Jared Kushner becomes a focus of FBI investigation

We have learned tonight that fired FBI director James Comey will testify one week from today. He's expected to answer questions about his one-on-one meetings with president trump and the memos he kept. Special counsel Robert Mueller now running the investigation is not objecting to the testimony. That investigation now reaching deeper into the president's inner circle. Scrutiny on Jared Kushner now and his meetings including one with a Russian banker, was that meeting over Russian relations or was it about something else? Brian Ross's team tonight, finding that banker in St. Petersburg. Reporter: Tonight in St. Petersburg, Russia, a rare public sighting of the Russian banker whose secret meeting with president trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is now a focus of an FBI investigation. But the banker, sergey gorkov, trained as a spy, refused to answer questions from ABC news about what he and Kushner talked about. The meeting under investigation took place as gorkov ran the Russian bank's branch office in New York, after the election, and came at a time that the Kushner family was racing to raise money for its real estate business. I think the question has to be asked, was this about you trying to get financing for your troubled real estate that you have in New York City? Reporter: The troubled real estate is this skyscraper on fifth avenue, the 666 building, They borrowed $1.3 billion. That loan has to be paid back in two years. Reporter: The white house says the meeting between Kushner and gorkov was about u.s.-russia relations and arranged by the Russian ambassador. The bank says no, it was a private business discussion. You worry about white house policy being shaped in a way that benefits either those banks or Russia at large. Reporter: Also in St. Petersburg tonight, an acknowledgement for the first time from Russian president Vladimir Putin that Russian hackers may have targeted Hillary Clinton and the Democrats. But, he told reporters, they did they are patriots who did it on. Putin appears to be on a kind of interview circuit. On "Behind the wheel with Oliver stone." For the first time saying hackers perhaps did some work but not stateors he said. Brian Ross back with us now. On this issue of James Comey, one week from today, is there any chance the white house or the president could stop this testimony from happening? The president can try to evoke executive privilege. It's a losing argument because he's already spoken publicly so much about those meetings with the former FBI director, David. Brian Ross, thanks to you all.

