Transcript for Russian fighter jet flies within feet of a US Air Force reconnaissance plane

A Russian flighter jet flying within a few feet of a U.S. Reconnaissance plane today. And it comes after a plane was shot down. Marcia Raddatz tonight. Reporter: The jets were flying high over the baltic sea. A U.S. Navy reconnaissance plane ddenly intercepted by a Russian fighter approaching from behind, coming just five feet from the wingtip of the U.S. Jet -- an encounter the Americans called unsafe. It came in at such a high rate of speed, and was seemingly out of control, that it really concerned the U.S. Aircraft pilots. Reporter: Russian aircraft have buzzed and intercepted not only U.S. Aircraft but U.S. Warships in the last year. Last summer, during a training exercise in the baltics with the U.S air force, our fighter jet which flew safely wing tip to wing tip with other jets, was warned by nearby Russian pilots we were getting too close to their border. We're flying over Estonia now. Just over to the east, to the right is Russia. The Americans said the Russians were just being provocative, and continued the exercise. There we go. Roll in left. Reporter: While the U.S. Intercepts Russians as well, it has been within the safety norms. And Martha Raddatz joins us from Washington tonight. This comes in a tough time. And we learned the U.S. Today just shot down a drone used by forces to the Russian backed government? That's right. The drone was threatening U.S. Advisers on the ground and it comes after a V the U.S. Shot down a Syrian jet. The Russians warning they are tracking U.S. Jets as targets west of the euphrades.

