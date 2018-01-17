Transcript for Samuel Woodward, 20, charged with murder in death of Blaze Bernstein

We turn to major developments in the murder of that college student, brought to a park by someone he knew from high school. The victim never left that park, and tonight, his parents are speaking out. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: 20-year-old Samuel Woodward appearing in court today, charged in the brutal murder of blaze burn stein. His body found in a shallow grave at this southern California park, six days after leaving his parents' home. Woodward is accused of visiting the crime scene days after the murder. Reporter: Prosecutors say Woodward picked Bernstein up in his car that night and was later discovered to have scratches and dirt on his hands. He's also accused of cleaning up the car that he used the night he picked up blaze. Reporter: A law enforcement source telling "The L.A. Times" Bernstein was found with more than 20 stab wounds. Hundreds turning out for the memorial service for the 19-year-old upenn student who loved cooking and writing. He was a gentle soul. He would never hurt anyone. He was so -- he was just giving. Reporter: Bernstein's parents say their son was gay, and are questioning whether he might have been the victim of a hate crime. Prosecutors are still investigating. We'd have to show that the reason for the murder was substantially for the reason that he was gay. Reporter: David, a priest and family friend of the woodwards tells me the family is deeply religious, and that he last saw Sam two Sundays ago in church, just days after the alleged murder. His arraignment has been continued until February 2nd.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.