Transcript for Scam warning from hit home improvement TV show

Back now with a consumer warning for fans of a hit home improvement show. The potential scam that could cost you tens of thousands of dollars. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: It's one of the hottest home improvement shows on TV. "Property brothers" building a massive following. I'm a big fan of the property brothers and all of their shows. Reporter: Diehard fan Lisa Hartman posted on the Scott brothers' Facebook page asking them to come update her Aurora, Colorado, home. Soon after, she got this Facebook message from a man claiming to work for the show, saying she'd won a home makeover. When I first saw the message, I got really, really, excited. Reporter: But Hartman quickly realized it was a scam. The man demanding $27,000. And this isn't the first time it's happened. This Texas woman targeted by a similar scheme in 2014. Then he says, have you ever won anything from HGTV? Reporter: In each case, major red flags. The wrong name on the application. Asking for money upfront, and blatant misspellings. Jonathan Scott warning fans on Facebook. "Drew and I have become aware that there are more scams circulating out there. Remember that we will never contact you from an unverified account or unverified e-mail address." In the most recent case, Lisa didn't hand over her money, but did send her personal information. Experts tell us, reach out to the network to make sure you're not getting scammed. Erielle, thank you so much.

