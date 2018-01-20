School principal singing snow day alert goes viral

More
Chad Caddell notifies students at of Union Pointe Academy of school cancellation.
1:34 | 01/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for School principal singing snow day alert goes viral

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52493228,"title":"School principal singing snow day alert goes viral","duration":"1:34","description":"Chad Caddell notifies students at of Union Pointe Academy of school cancellation.","url":"/WNT/video/school-principal-singing-snow-day-alert-viral-52493228","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.