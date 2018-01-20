Now Playing: Southwest flight attendant sings 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' to airport travelers

Now Playing: Car stolen at gas pump in Atlanta while two children were on board

Now Playing: Government shutdown's impact on Americans

Now Playing: Hundreds of thousands of women march in major cities

Now Playing: Gym owner in North Carolina records women working out and attaches sexual innuendos

Now Playing: School principal singing snow day alert goes viral

Now Playing: Women's March fills streets of cities across the country

Now Playing: Statue of Liberty closed due to federal government shutdown

Now Playing: Day four of victim testimonies against ex-USA gymnastics doctor

Now Playing: FBI investigates new person of interest in Las Vegas massacre

Now Playing: Where siblings allegedly held captive are today: Part 6

Now Playing: Siblings allegedly held captive were homeschooled: Part 5

Now Playing: What 'Wolfpack' mom, brothers would say to Turpin children: Part 4

Now Playing: Prosecutor on conditions in the house where the 13 kids lived: Part 3

Now Playing: The Turpin children's aunt describes living with the family: Part 2

Now Playing: 13 siblings allegedly held captive at home by parents: Part 1

Now Playing: Motive behind Vegas music festival massacre remains a mystery: Authorities

Now Playing: Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman speaks at Nassar sentencing

Now Playing: New images released of the Texas home where some of the captive siblings used to live