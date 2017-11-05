Transcript for Science teacher and students make prosthetic arm for farmer

Finally tonight, America strong. An Illinois farmer, and the class teaching us all a lesson. Two hours west of Chicago, Jake Hubbard is a corn and soybean farmer. He's worked on his family's farm his whole life. It's my waif of life. It's not my job, it's not my work, it's what we do. Reporter: Jake lost his arm in a farm accident four years ago, but he learned to get by with a replacement prosthetic. He's never received a permanent one. It's a tool in my tool box. You don't wear it to go out to eat or in public with when I'm not at work. Reporter: A friend of Jake's, a science teacher, and his eighth grade students, stepped up to help him. Using their 3-d printer to make him a new prosthetic arm. We all pushed each other. We wanted to work on this arm. Reporter: It took nearly the entire school year to complete it. And this week, Jake arrived at the school for his new arm. Morning, guys. It's pretty heartwarming they would do that, especially for someone they actually had never met until today. Oh, that's nice. I've never really done anything like this before, so, when I saw him screw on the arm and saw him clench the fingers, it was just one of the best moments I've ever had in my life. Reporter: And of all the things he will do with his new arm, he held his children first. What you doing, bud? It's tough to chase two little kids around with one hand. Hopefully that can change now. We salute Jake and that class. I These officers are

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.