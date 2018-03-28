Transcript for Did scientists uncover a new human organ?

And did scientists uncover a new human or give researchers using new imaging to learn. But a network of tissue in the body it's called inner station its found in thin layers around the long's the Blatter and elsewhere. Doctors now say it acts as a fluid filled shock absorber. Protecting organs and could be a wake cancer actually spreads through the body. As for whether it should be called an organ they are still debating.

