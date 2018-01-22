Transcript for Search continues for 5 workers still missing after Oklahoma oil-well explosion

here tonight to that massive explosion in Oklahoma. An oil well. Several workers do remain missing at this hour. The explosion sposhging a number of fires. The tower of that well collapsing to the ground. And firefighters have been unable to turn off the gas. ABC's Marcus Moore is on the scene for us tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the desperate search for five employees who worked in this Oklahoma oil and natural gas well, now charred and crumpled after a massive blast. We have an oil rig explosion, advising we need to use a tanker. Reporter: Volunteer firefighters rushing to the scene around 8:45 this morning. There were 17 employees I believe that we got out. There's still five that are unaccounted for at the well. With all this petroleum that's burning, first responders and ems are standing back. Reporter: Firefighters searching surrounding areas for the missing five. Residents nearby asked to shelter in play. One worker flown to a hospital for burns. Everyone else who escaped was unhurt and taken to a safe area to be reunited with family. They're all pretty shook up from what I've seen, which is expected. It's a pretty trau matic deal to go through. Reporter: An ordeal that is not yet over. The intense flames still keeping firefighters from getting within 100 feet to the source of the fire. The fire leaving workers unable tonight to use the rigs blow out preventer to shut off the gas. They have extinguished the secondary fires. The primary fire on the well head is still burning. Reporter: David, officials here in Oklahoma have been keeping us quite a distance away from the scene where all of this was unfolding. It's right up this dirt road behind me here. They had quite a fight on their hands. Officials were letting the oil burn itself out. They weren't putting water on the flames. And they warned that it could take some time for them to completely extinguish the flames. David? Marcus Moore with us tonight. Marcus, thank you.

