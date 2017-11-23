Transcript for Search for missing submarine concluded

Thanks for joining us on this Thanksgiving holiday. I'm Tom llamas, in for David tonight. And we begin with that breaking news in the search for the missing submarine. Authorities from the Argentine Navy say the last sound heard from the submarine was most likely an explosion. For more than a week now, crews have been searching the often turbulent waters, tracking those sounds, as the whole world watched. Tonight, the new analysis, that there was an explosion eight days ago, and it's causing heartbreak for the families of the 44 crew members onboard. ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell starts us off with the news those families did not want to hear. Reporter: Tonight, agony and anger as officials in Argentina say an underwater sound detected last week could be an explosion, dashing hopes for the relatives of 44 missing sailors aboard the lost submarine. "They killed my brother, this man says. Wednesday, U.S. Officials reported it had recorded a hydro-acoustic anomaly, using equipment like this. Argentine officials today saying the noises were short, violent and non-nuclear, consistent with an explosion. This wife of one of the crew members says officials told her the submarine sank to 3,000 meters and could be on the ocean floor. A claim officials deny. The "San Juan" was returning from a mission on the southern tip of Argentina when it reported an electrical fault, losing contact on the morning of November 15th. Crews have been searching a radius of 77 miles battling rough seas in an area where sea depths can reach nearly 10,000 feet. The noises were detected just miles from the submarine's last nobody position. Argentine officials say they'll continue exhausting all means in the search, but experts are warning that the vessel may be out of oxygen. And if it is in extreme deaths, it may be impossible to cover the sub at all.

