Transcript for All-out search for missing toddler in Jacksonville, North Carolina

P To the index of other news tonight. The search for a missing toddler in Jacksonville, North Carolina. 3-year-old Mariah woods was last seen Sunday night. Her mother's boyfriend now says the girl woke up at midnight and he told her to go back to bed. They say she was missing the next morning. Police say a possible sighting at a Walmart turned out to be false a dive team finding nothing in a nearby pond. The FBI receiving at least 140 tips so far. Tonight, American airlines says it is facing a possible pile lot shortage over the holidays. The airline blaming a computer glitch for allowing too many pilots to take vacation during the busy Christmas week. The pilots union warning up to 15,000 flights are in danger of being canceled. The airline now says it is offering to pay pilots overtime for reporting to work. Stay tuned on this one. And the new flu warning tonight. Officials at the national institutes of health predicting a particularly harsh flu season in the U.S. Health experts concerned this season's vaccine may only be 10% effective. Doctors insisting it is still better to get the shot than not, but that is not reassuring. When we come back, we hope this makes you smile.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.