Transcript for Senate Republicans reveal their new health care plan

We begin with a plan, hatched behind closed doomps finally revealed tonight. Senate Republicans with their plan to repeal and replace Obama care. Tens of thousands of Americans poured in town hall. And what about the bill when it comes to covering pre-existing conditions? We have it all tonight. And outside Mcconnell's office, arrests with protesters angry with the propose sel. M Mary Bruce on who benefits with the plan. Reporter: The senate Republican health care bill finally arrived on capitol hill and it received with fury. Reporter: Many in cheeches outside Mitch Mcconnell's office, refusing to leave, they dragged out. 43 people arrested. It's behind lock and key and tonight few Republican senators are racing to defend it. It deserves debate and not knee jerk reaction. Tns the best bill possible in difficult sirkss. Reporter: Across the country, Americans flood town halls saying they could lose coverage if and when Obama care is replaced. What count of insurance do you have? Reporter: Tonight Americans will no longer be required to have health insurance. Some could pay more, a lot more for less. If you are a singer person making $42,000 a year, you would not qualify for tax credits to coverage. The senate bill cuts medicaid. Right now, the program covers 1 out of 5 mempbs. It puts medicaid on a more sustainable path. Hardest hit -- low income families and seniors. Wealthy American, many will get sizable tax cuts. Disguised as a tax bill. Reporter: First, the senate build would give states the ability to drop maternity care, drug and mental health trtment, even amid the open yoid crisis in the U.S. And emergency room visits. And pre-existing conditions, the snalt bill would not change the rules with Obama care. But it's a sticking point with house Republicans. Their bill allows to opt out to cover pre-existing conditions. Last month, the president celebrated that bill and privately called it mean. Asked if it's Kinder -- A little negative gauc little negotiation but it's going to be good. Mary Bruce live on political. Say too many cuts. And others say too little. Reporter: The Republicans can afford to lose two votes and so far, four Republicans are not on board. Rand Paul says the bill doesn't do enough to repeal Obama care. But moderates have concerns too. Sue son Colins rejects a planned parent HD money to women's health, not paying for aborti abortions. They hope to get it done next week. Mary Bruce, thank you. As you know, the other major

