Transcript for Senior GOP House member calls for independent investigation of Trump's Russia ties

Angeles. Good evening. Thanks for joining us on this Saturday for a special edition of "World news tonight." I'm Tom llamas reporting from Los Angeles. And we begin with the latest developments into Russia's meddling into the presidential election. A leading Republican congressman now calling for a special prosecutor to oversee the investigation into possible contacts with Russia. And just moments ago, the president announcing on Twitter he'll be breaking a white house tradition. We start with ABC's David Kerley in Washington. Reporter: A new call tonight for an independent investigation. As president trump battles the media and reports of ties to Russia. We are fighting the fake news. It's fake, phony, fake. Reporter: "The New York Times" reported earlier this month the trump campaign had numerous contacts with Russians connected to that country's intelligence community. Now, a senior Republican house member is calling for a special prosecutor to investigate, saying the attorney general must recuse himself. Jeff sessions, who was on the campaign. You'll need to use the special prosecutor's statute and office to take not just to recuse -- you just can't give it to your deputy. Reporter: Not only did the white house unsuccessfully ask the FBI to rebuff that report, tonight we've learned the white house also reached out to Republican chairs of the intelligence committees, which are investigating such contacts and asking them to talk to reporters. Representative Devin nunes did. According to a spokesman, he told reporters he "couldn't find evidence" of "The times" report. Senator Richard burr, also contacted by the white house, did not comment. But his democratic colleague mark Warner says he has "Grave concerns" about the white house effort. Tonight, the national debt is also on the president's mind. We inherited a national debt that has doubled in eight years, think of it, $20 trillion, it's doubled. Reporter: That is true. But the tweet today, suggesting the media has not reported the national debt went down by $12 billion in his first month, comparing that the $200 billion in president Obama's first month is misleading, because Donald Trump inherited. More fallout from the battle with the media. President trump a guest will not sit at the head table as president. "I will not be attending the white house correspondents' association dinner." David joins us live from the white house. The white house correspondents association responding to the statement. Putting out this statement, saying they still look forward to dinner, saying it's a celebration of the first amendment. Earlier today, something that he encouraged his supporters to hold a rally. He got a response from Sanders. Tom, the president tweeted that if everybody who voted for him had their own rally, it would be the biggest rally of them all. Bernie Sanders responded, they did. It wasn't. He tweeted side by side pictures from the inaugurations of trump and Obama. All right, David, thanks so much.

