Severe weather around the country heading into Memorial Day weekend

More
At least 25 tornadoes have been reported in the last two days with one tornado ripping the roof off a home and causing major disruptions at airports in the northeast.
1:56 | 05/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe weather around the country heading into Memorial Day weekend

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47651760,"title":"Severe weather around the country heading into Memorial Day weekend","duration":"1:56","description":"At least 25 tornadoes have been reported in the last two days with one tornado ripping the roof off a home and causing major disruptions at airports in the northeast.","url":"/WNT/video/severe-weather-country-heading-memorial-day-weekend-47651760","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.