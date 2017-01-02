Transcript for Showdown Over Trump's Cabinet Picks Continue

New showdown on Capitol Hill new fireworks tonight just five of the president's 21 cabinet level nominees. Have now been confirmed tonight his pick for education secretary facing major new hurdles. And there is news tonight on Rex Tillerson who had been scrutinized for its close ties to Vladimir Putin he is now been confirmed as secretary of state. But he takes charge of the State Department were nearly 1000 diplomats have opposed the president's travel ban ABC's Mary Bruce back on the hill tonight. Tonight trumps billionaire pick to lead the Education Department could be the first confirmation casualties. I can. Take confirmed her. Two Republicans senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski now say they will not vote for Betsy Devoe off both citing her lack of experience. I think you missed this device has much to learn about our nation's public schools Devoe also strong supporter of school vouchers. Under fire for never having worked in the public school system. In order to clarify you never attended a public schools K12 school did you. Correct and your children denied either correct that's. You never taught at K12 public school for not that I had mentored him and she was mocked for this bizarre exchange when talk of guns in schools turned to grizzly bears you can't say definitively today that guns shouldn't be in schools. Well I I will refer back to a sender and see. In to the school that he was talking about and lock to be Wyoming I think probably their act I would imagine that there's probably. A gun in the school to protect from potential grizzlies. And there are new allegations she may have plagiarized part of her answers on a senate confirmation questionnaire. Many of the responses look carping. And pasted from previous statements or are simple reader ratios of the lie and no true responses that are. To bosses confirmation now in real Jan 38 could require vice president Mike Pence to step in and break a senate tie. I have 100% confident she will be the next secretary of education but teen trump did not one big victory today the senate confirming former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson as secretary of state a contentious pick partly because of images like this. Tillerson sharing a champagne toast with Russian president Vladimir Putin. Tellers and passed the senate 56 to 43. A far tighter margin than most modern secretaries of state. The closest comparison Condoleezza Rice confirmed by a vote of 85 to thirteen. 94 senators voted to confirm Hillary Clinton. Tillerson now takes control of an agency with hundreds of employees an open rebellion against the new administration. After the president's immigration ban nearly 1000 State Department employees. Signing a letter of dissent. Eric Bruce for this live from Capitol Hill again tonight and merry one former top State Department official with a message for the new administration. Fizzles like the parting gift David Tom countryman a member of Obama's senior State Department leadership in his farewell address saying that business leaders are important partners but despite the similarities he says a dog is not a cat baseball is not football and diplomacy is not a business David Berry Bruce live on Capitol Hill Mary thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.