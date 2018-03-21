Transcript for Sources: Former FBI deputy director had launched a criminal probe into Sessions

We do have new reporting coming in now involving attorney general Jeff sessions. Sessions fired Andrew Mccabe, but tonight, had Mccabe actually investigated the attorney general? Here's Pierre Thomas. Reporter: Tonight, ABC news has learned that former FBI deputy director Andrew Mccabe, fired by attorney general sessions just two days before his retirement, had once actually launched a criminal investigation into sessions himself. Mccabe a year ago investigating whether sessions intentionally misled congress about his interactions with Russians when he was a top adviser to the trump campaign. The probe triggered in part by this moment in sessions' confirmation hearing. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign, and I did not have communications with the Russians. Reporter: It turns out sessions actually met twice with the Russian ambassador, prompting calls for a criminal investigation by congressional Democrats. Mccabe launched that investigation, but it was ultimately closed with no action. And just last week, sessions fired Mccabe. Critics say the attorney general acted under pressure from president trump. But sessions says the FBI's inspector general concluded Mccabe himself was less than candid when answering questions about Hillary Clinton. His interactions with the media during an investigation into the Clinton foundation. A source close to sessions said he was unaware of Mccabe's investigation when he fired Mccabe last Friday, but an attorney for sessions declined to confirm that when we spoke to him today, David. Pierre Thomas, thank you. When we come back, that new

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.