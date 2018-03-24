Transcript for Two South Carolina bus drivers are being hailed as heroes

Back now with two school bus accidents where cameras captured the scary moments but also the smart moves by the bus drivers. Here's ABC's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, two south Carolina school bus drivers hailed heroes after two terrifying incidents. First, the frightening moments on this bus carrying special needs students. An 18-wheeler barrelling toward it. The driver slamming on the brakes. You see her bracing for impact. It's part of our training. If we see big vehicles coming toward us to slow down. Reporter: Listen to her immediately comforting the shaken kids. All of them walking away unharmed. Just two days later, another harrowing accident. A tree crashing down on this school bus, the unsuspecting driver stunned. Hey, are you all right? Reporter: But quickly coming to the aid of her students. A manage lt mess left behind. Miraculously no major injuries. Officials tell ABC news that both drivers followed safety protocol. Transportation authorities say the biggest lesson school bus drivers are taught are to stay calm. And that's exactly what these bus drivers did.

