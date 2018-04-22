Transcript for Southwest flights cancelled, delayed for emergency inspections

ee of a posble ti Erieleshef wit that new reporting tonight. Erielle, thank you. Next the mounting headac for utavellers the airline inspects some of its engines. Flights cancelled. The after an FAA emergency order all airlin tonspect that model. Kennh Moton with what southwest is saying tonight. Rter: Tonight, the emergency inspections over the deadly west airlines engine explosion impacting thousands ssengers. They tell us that we actually -- E's been aange in plans. We have to de-board. And that they're ING to, I guess, inspect the engine. Reporter: Those inspections forcinuthwest toancel nearly. The airline announcing at least 90 for tomorrow. More t700 flightdelayed. Thairline wouldn't say how many are related to the inspecs. Southwest started its safety review on Tuesday, when Oken fan blade used an engine to lling a passenger Ryan harsays he waforced off hiight in KAAS plane would need inspecting. Nowt of me is somewhat appreciative that they are kind of trying to fiings doing it in the most inefficient manner possible. Eporter: Morel lems are elected, after that rare emergency directive on 737 long service engines in 20ays. Se are oldngines. D as engine like people, they begin to break. So WRE finally seeing the inspections that should have been done long ago. Kneth motonns us from Laguardia. Every airline has been ordered to inspect the 737 engines. It appear southwest is affected the most. THAs because they only fly 737s. The company said they're wort and safepossible to inspect the engines. They couldn't say if they expect Deland cancellations tt worse. Tom. Kenneth, thank you.

