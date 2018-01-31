Transcript for Spike in drownings off the shores of several Maui beaches alarms officials

Next tonight here, an alarming headline from Hawaii. Nine drowning deaths in less than two weeks now, all near the same area. And here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight, a dramatic spike in drowning deaths off several maui beaches that officials are calling unprecedented. Male party pulled from the water. Cpr in progress. Reporter: Nine dead in less than two weeks. And according to authorities, five of those tour imss snorkeling in the picturesque waters. Energy cpr still in progress. Reporter: 50-year-old Bryan Beyer from the bay area was snorkeling by himself in water that was just knee deep, 15 feet from shore, when bystanders noticed him face down in the water. Go out with a buddy.p stay close together. Watch each other. If somebody wants to dive down under water, somebody should stay on the surface. Reporter: Experts say Swimm swimmers should know their limits, take frequent breaks and get out of the water when you feel uncomfortable. Experts also recommend getting fitted for your snorkel and mask been your vacation. Oftentimes, rented equipment doesn't fit properly. David? Kayna, thank you. When we come bam here, that

