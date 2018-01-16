Transcript for Steve Bannon subpoenaed by the special counsel to appear before grand jury: The New York Times

tonight, and Stephen Bannon has reportedly been subpoenaed by Robert Mueller. The report comes after the book "Fire and fury" where Bannon said Donald Trump jr.'s meeting at trump tower was, quote, treasonous. Here's ABC's senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Steve Bannon on the hot seat. "The New York Times" reporting the former white house chief strategist has been subpoenaed by the special counsel to appear before a grand jury. ABC news has not independently confirmed this report, but today, Bannon met with house investigators over comments he allegedly made in the book "Fire and fury." Obviously I have a lot of questions based on his comments in the book. Reporter: In the bombshell book, Bannon allegedly calls don jr.'s infamous meeting at trump tower with the Russians "Treasonous," saying, "The chance that don Jr. Did not walk these jumos up to his father's office on the 26th floor is zero." And saying the investigation would cause don Jr. To "Crack like an egg on national TV." Bannon also allegedly suggested that don Jr., Jared Kushner and his former campaign chairman Paul manafort, might have engaged in money laundering. What's the basis for his assertion that the president met with the participants in the trump tower meeting. As well as his concerns over money laundering. Reporter: Members of the committee claiming that Bannon refused to answer certain questions, declining to comment about the transition or his time at the white house. If Mueller wants Bannon to appear before a grand jury, our sour are telling us, it's because of that book. And what Bannon allegedly said about that trump tower meeting and those allegations about money laundering. This investigation appears to be far from over, David. Pierre Thomas with us tonight from Washington.

