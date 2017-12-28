Transcript for Stranger donates part of his liver to a woman with a genetic disease

Finally tonight, America strong. The stunning gift of life from a stranger and the role played by Facebook, making this incredible connection. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: Earlier this year, Melinda ray thought she might not live to see 2018. Now there's one on each side. Is that okay? Reporter: A genetic disease was destroying her liver. She was dying. Things were going very bad, D it was happening very quickly. Reporter: She needed a liver transplant, but nobody was the right match. Desperate, Melinda posted to Facebook. Her plea for a donor spread to a stranger named Jeff bramstedt. He was a perfect match. I just said, I'm up, let's do this. It gave me really great hope, in humanity, and also just hope that I could, you know be a mom and a wife, because that's something that I wasn't sure was going to happen through the year. Reporter: Bramstedt is a California skydiving instructor, a Hollywood stuntman and a former Navy S.E.A.L. He agreed to fly to Colorado for a risky ten-hour transplant. There's a lot of things that could go wrong. Including the possibility of dying. Reporter: But the surgery, just three weeks ago, was a success. And while Jeff may have given away part of his liver. Hello, come in! Reporter: -- He got back a whole lot more. I feel that I have a little sister now. We literally share DNA at this point. Just the fact that someone would put their life on hold for me and stop their life and take mine, you know, it meant everything to me. Reporter: Clayton Sandell, ABC news, Denver. So, tonight, we salute Melinda and Jeff for being America strong. We thank Clayton for that story, and we thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. For David and all of us, have a great evening. Good night.

