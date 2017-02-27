Transcript for New string of threats on Jewish community centers

And linked to Kenya, in which 200 people died. The FBI is of the inning yet a new outbreak of threats against the jewish targets, including schools with young children. There were several threats today. Preschool children were evacuated after a bomb threat at this jewish community center in Florida. And it comes after hundreds of gravestones gravestones were vandalized in Philadelphia. ABC's gio Benitez is in Philadelphia tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the startling images of children evacuated from a jewish community center in south Florida after a bomb threat was called in -- similar scenes unfolding in Alabama, Michigan, Rhode Island and New York and it doesn't end there. Today, we've seen evacuations of 21 jccs and day schools in at least a dozen states. 90 threats this year. So far, authorities say, the threats aren't substantiated -- today, the white house condemning them. The president continues to condemn these and any other form of anti-semitic and hateful acts in the strongest terms. Reporter: These new threats come after an kmated 500 headstones were toppled at this jewish cemetery over the weekend. Volunteers flocking to the cemetery today. It takes five men to lift one stone. These are hallowed grounds, where individuals were buried here. Their families, and friends don't deserve this. They deserve peace, and what they got was desecration. Reporter: In St. Louis last week, another jewish cemetery vandalized. As many 200 headstones toppled over. So far, no arrests. And gio Benitez with us live tonight from that cemetery in Philadelphia, and gio, the FBI now investigating this case as well? Reporter: That's right, David. They are indeed investigating those bomb threats. They say they are ready to step in and help local authorities investigate this vandalism here. A bit of good news. A local labor union will help step in to fix each and every headstone. Thanks, gio. To Kansas tonight, the suspect in what appears to be a

