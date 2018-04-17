Strong winds fueled inferno that destroyed several homes: Officials

Fire officials said they believed the blaze started in a garage.
0:11 | 04/17/18

Strong winds fueled inferno that destroyed several homes: Officials
Judy knicks have other news tonight the neighborhood firing castle rock Colorado several houses going up in flames today. Strong winds blowing the fire from house to house no injuries reported that cause still under investigation tonight.

