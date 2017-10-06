Transcript for New stunning images of the rescue of a woman held hostage in a storage container

As we mentioned, another big story we're following. Stunning police images just released. A warning that these scenes may be too disturbing for some viewers. The dramatic moments caught on camera, when police in south Carolina found and freed a young woman held hostage by a serial killer in a storage container for months. ABC's Eva pilgrim reports. Reporter: Tonight, the dramatic and disturbing new images showing the moment authorities walked up to this sealed shipping container where a woman was being held captive. Authorities using a saw and crow bars to break into the container. Once inside, pitch black. Investigators, armed with guns, walk through. Finding Kayla brown chained up inside the crate. How are you, honey? Reporter: The 30-year-old, held prisoner for two months by an admitted serial killer. In the video, you can see brown with a chain around her neck. Just one. Attached to a chain through a wall and my neck's attached to the wall up here. Okay. Reporter: Wearing glasses, sitting on a makeshift bed. Something straight out of Hannibal lecter. Here's this girl, chained up by like a dog in the back of a container. Reporter: Authorities using bolt cutters to free brown who had been trapped inside the container on this property belonging to 46-year-old Todd Kohlhepp, a seemingly successful local realtor. Brown spoke to Dr. Phil Mcgraw about the moment she was rescued. Calm just washed over me. I was just -- I was just there. I was free and I was ready to get off that property. Reporter: She immediately told detectives, her boyfriend Charlie carver, did not survive. Todd Kohlhepp shot Charlie carver 30 times in the chest, wrapped him in a blue tarp, put him in the bucket of the tractor, locked me down here. I never seen him again. Okay. He says he's dead and buried. Reporter: Kohlhepp has now confessed to killing seven people, including four people he gunned down at a motorcycle shop. I cleared that building in under 30 seconds. You guys would have been proud. I'm sorry, but you guys would have been proud. Reporter: In may, he pled guilty to murder and kidnapping charges.

