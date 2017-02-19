Transcript for Successful SpaceX launch makes history

Next tonight to the groundbreaking spacex launch at Kennedy space center. Elon Musk tweeting this picture, the launch making history. Here's David Kerley. 1. Ignition. And lift-off. Reporter: The flames and cloud of smoke from spacex's falcon 9 lift-off brought a legendary launchpad back to life at Florida's Kennedy space center. A success for billionaire spacex CEO, Elon Musk, who just last year suffered a second setback when one of his rockets exploded. This morning's launch from nasa's historic launchpad 39a, where Neil Armstrong bid the Earth farewell before his trip to the moon nearly five decades ago. Liftoff on Apollo 11. Reporter: The pad has been deserted since 2011, after nasa launched its last shuttle mission. Tonight, the space agency is calling this morning's launch a turning point. Part of me feels exalted that the pad's coming back into use. Reporter: And again, spacex was able to land the rocket's reusable first stage. Landing legs are deployed. Reporter: The dragon capsule and its payload of more than 5,000 pounds of scientific experiments, research equipment and supplies will dock with the international space station on Monday. -- Tuesday. David Kerley, ABC news. David, thank you. And there's still much more

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.