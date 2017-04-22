Transcript for Surveillance cameras capture a jewelry store owner fighting back against robbers

Time now for our "Index." Surveillance cameras rolling as a California store owner fights back against robbers. Two men in construction gear inside the jewelry store in walnut creek, one maces the owner and a customer and another smashes the display case all at the same time. The owner then gets his gun and the robber stops snatching watches and runs out of the store. Police are still looking for them and their getaway driver. A warning tonight about how to safely charge devices after a drone exploded. The drone was on a pool table in a house in Massachusetts when it overheated. And caught fire. Take a look at that. Smoke detectors alerted the family and they got out safely. Fire officials advise not putting on objects on soft surfaces while charging. All right, your chocolate addiction will soon be healthier. Hershey announcing half of its sweet treats will have fewer than 200 calories. This isn't happening until 2022. Its famous chocolate bars will have easy to read nutrition information on their labels. To England now, an important piece of American history. Just the second known parchment manuscript copy of the declaration of Independence found in the records office in west Sussex, England. The other parchmenting of course, in the national archives in Washington. Finally tonight, today's international record store day. While stores continue to struggle, vinyl records are enjoying a resurgence. Nielsen reporting sales rising to 13 million last year, that's the most since it started keeping track back in 1991.

