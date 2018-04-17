Surveillance shows double-murder suspect at Florida hotel: Police

U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for her arrest.
0:17 | 04/17/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Surveillance shows double-murder suspect at Florida hotel: Police
The nationwide manhunt at this hour for that grandmother on the run police say new surveillance shows Lois Reese at a hotel in Ocala Florida. She's accused of murdering her husband in Minnesota and then killing a woman in Fort Myers beach to steal her identity. Police believe she's driving the woman's white Acura there is now or reward.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

