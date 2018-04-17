Transcript for Surveillance shows double-murder suspect at Florida hotel: Police

The nationwide manhunt at this hour for that grandmother on the run police say new surveillance shows Lois Reese at a hotel in Ocala Florida. She's accused of murdering her husband in Minnesota and then killing a woman in Fort Myers beach to steal her identity. Police believe she's driving the woman's white Acura there is now or reward.

