Transcript for Suspect pleads not guilty after driving car into a crowd in Times Square

To the index of other news tonight and a not guilty plea from the suspect accused of driving into a times square crowd killing one and injuring more than 20 others. 26-year-old Richard Rojas appearing in a Manhattan court to face charges, including second degree murder. Prosecutors say he was high on drugs bh he pulled a u-turn and crashed into a crowded sidewalk in one of the world's busiest tourist locations. An 18-year-old tourist from Michigan was killed. A Missouri woman has died after contracting an extremely rare tick-born illness. They called this the bourbon virus after she discovered two ticks on her body and fell ill. She was the first person to die from the virus since it was discovered in 2016. From Texas tonight, the urgent note sdifred through an atm machine. He was stuck inside a machine without his phone. He was asking for help. A few thought it had to be a joke, but after two hours, someone did eventually call police. They got him out. And tennis star Venus Williams is headed to the wimbledon finals. It will be fer ninth trip to the match. If she wins, she would become the oldest female grand slam champion in the open era. We're rooting for her. And on the men's side, Sam query after upsetting the hometown favorite there, Andy Murray.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.