Transcript for Team USA takes home silver medals in freestyle skiing and speed skating

Now to the olympics in south Korea. Team usa's silver lining. The skier overcoming his personal battles to make it back to the podium. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, this moment, the silver lining in a tough weekend for team usa. Whoa! Reporter: Freestyle skier Nick goepper nailing his final run to claim his first silver medal. But it was a long climb back to the medal stand for goepper. After winning bronze and fame in Sochi, he spiraled into bouts of drinking and depression. I had given up on myself and basically wanted to end it. I was really glad that I got the help that I needed. Reporter: Today, a different story. Life is good. Reporter: John-henry Krueger also taking home the silver in short track speed skating Saturday, the first medal in the event for team usa since 2010. The U.S. Is now in sixth place in the standings, but looking forward to bringing home more hardware. On the ice, big-time contenders mirai nagasu, who already made history pulling a triple Axel in team competition, and the "Shib sibs," Maia and Alex shibutani. We're proud of how we performed. We feel really good. Reporter: Plus, Lindsey vonn takes another shot at the gold this week in the downhill race, where she dominated in 2010. And now, a doping controversy. The olympic committee saying a Russian athlete has failed a doping test. This doesn't look good for the olympic committee, which has allowed the Russians to compete here, after allegations of massive systemic doping in 2014. Matt, thank you.

