Transcript for Teen gunman confesses to opening fire inside a Florida school

hard time by American tr. Back here E the alleged gunman in a Florida school shog confessi T the crime. Sky Bouche said he opener ugh a door he S he carried shotgun guitar case. Police the scene. What doese say drove Thi desperate attack re's Adrienne ert. Reporter: The Florida teen facing a terror charge for op inside a high school, night, says he did it because he wanted to go to jail. That was my primary goal. Because I knew if I didn't, you know, snow, it woulde been later and it would've been 100 times worse. Eporter: T 19-year-oow speaking out saying he didn't want to hunyone. I prepared to go in and scare people and put my shotgun in my guitar case, and just put my ctin my backpack went to forest. Sky he carriedhat concealesaoff shot G onto theorest high cs in Ocala, Friday, firing one round through a classroom . One student hit in the. Barricades with desks for prottion. A girl passedht by me. I just didn' tt or kill people, because at that point the adrenaline, the excitement kind of jusded mediately. Reporter:chool resoce officer took Bouche into custody, who apologized while being taken away in hand cuffs. Reporter: Anything you want to say to him or his family? Sorry. Reporter: Bouchey now faces multle charges. He's being held without bond. Therce obtained a temporary risk protection order 'S par of new E STE legislation that was enacted fo to. School shooting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.