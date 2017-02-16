Transcript for Two teenage girls killed while hiking in Indiana

Next tonight here, the murder mystery in Indiana. Two teenage girls killed while hiking sending their final images on Snapchat. Police and the FBI tonight, desperately searching for a man who may have seen them on the trail. Here's ABC's Alex Perez. Reporter: Tonight, Indiana authorities hunting for clues as they desperately try to solve the murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams, and 14-year-old liberty Germain. This one has a different feel to it unlike anything we've had before. Reporter: The two friends dropped off at this nature trail near delphi early Monday afternoon. Liberty snapchating this picture of Abigail on a railroad bridge. But when family returned to pick them a few hours later, the girls were nowhere to be found. After a massive search, their bodies discovered a day later, about three-quarters of a mile from that bridge. Investigators now zeroing in on that snap chat picture and carefully combing through the girls cell phone records in hopes of cracking the case. Technology has been important with what we're doing right now. Reporter: Authorities releasing this image of a man they want to speak with. They believe he may have been at the trail at the same time. He is a critical component to at least solving this case or advancing the investigation. Reporter: David, authorities have received hundreds of tips. They believe one clue could unravel the mystery of what happened on this trail, David. Alex Perez with us. Alex, thank you.

