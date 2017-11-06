Transcript for A teenager moves to the beat after lifesaving heart surgery

Finally tonight, "America strong." A teenager facing a heart transplant, showing why the best medicine in life may be a little dancing. Busting out of the hospital is usually not encouraged, but the doctors, nurses and staff at this Baltimore hospital had to cheer on Amari hall. Get them, baby. Get them, baby. Get them, baby. Reporter: Fighting for his life but never letting it stop him from doing his favorite thing, dancing. You got to get it, baby. Reporter: But there was a time the dancing had to stop, a heart defect caught up with the 14-year-old. Even though his spirit was strong, his heart was weakening. It was very hard in the beginning, but Amari never gave up hope. Reporter: Finally, after months of waiting, Amari received a new heart. And within days of that complicated surgery, still in bed, Amari decided to start dancing again. Oh! Reporter: As Amari started moving, so did the nurses, doctor, and relatives that supported him and saved his life. When I picked up my camera, I wanted to show the world what a true heart warrior he was. You next! You next! Reporter: Back on his feet, Amari tells us there's only one thing on his mind. I want to be dancing with the ladies. Reporter: Ready to groove, now that he's got a heart to match that spirit. The family asking anyone who can to consider being an organ donor. Thanks for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" first thing in the morning. David Muir right back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening.

