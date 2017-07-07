Transcript for Tense standoff at Wells Fargo in Georgia

Back here to other news at home, and the hostage situation near Atlanta. The suspect calling our ABC station WSB with demands. And you will hear him, before S.W.A.T. Teams moved in. Here's Steve osunsami now. Reporter: This was the terrifying scene at a wells Fargo bank in the suburbs north of Atlanta. Inside, a man claiming he had an explosive in his backpack was holding hostages. Outside, a small army of snipers and S.W.A.T. Team members had their guns aimed at the bank. A lone male subject went into the bank and advised that he had a quantity of explosives on his person. Reporter: We're learning tonight the suspect has a history of mental health issues and called our partners at Atlanta station WSB TV, with a list of demands. He told them he was Brian Easley, and was a former marine who served two tours in Iraq, that he was about to become homeless and had a disagreement with his local V.A. I'm going to be out on the street. Reporter: A bank employee, was also on the phone. Anything you can tell us -- He's been very kind, very respectful. Reporter: Police negotiators tried to get the man to come out. Three hours later, the bank employees inside ran out. The S.W.A.T. Team ran in, and the man was shot and killed. Investigators say it's not clear if he had explosives at all. David?

