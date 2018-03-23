Transcript for Possible terror attack attempt on Air Force base under investigation

Friday night, and we begin with the FBI on the scene right now of that SUV explosion at a U.S. Air force base, and the new plea tonight. They need the public's help. This is the moments at Travis air force base, the fireball, SUV igniting. We have the identity of the suspect and authorities now say that the SUV was loaded with propane tanks that guards tried to get the driver to stop. And now what they have recovered from that vehicle. ABC's chief global affairs correspondent, Martha Raddatz, leading us off. Reporter: Tonight, an urgent investigation into what may have been an attempted terror attack. That deadly explosion at the Gates of Travis air force base, home to more than 14,000 service members and civilians. Sources telling ABC news investigators have now identified the driver of the vehicle who was killed in the explosion, as hafiz Kasi, aged 51 who they describe as a nomad, and recovered in the charred wreckage, a potential clue, video from Kasi's cellphone. At approximately 7:00 pm Wednesday, the driver slowly approached the check point at the main gate. Ignoring signs from the guards to stop, igniting his vehicle. A flash is seen from inside. The vehicle still moving, quickly engulfed by flames, then crashing onto a median. Investigators now reviewing images posted on an unofficial air force Facebook page. He had something in there, there were some explosives because it was sounding like the fourth of July. The car basically just blew up, like, it was nothing. Reporter: Officials tell ABC news that propane tanks were inside the vehicle. Kasi was pronounced dead at the scene. Tonight, the FBI asking the public for information have about hafiz Kasi. And Martha with us live. Martha, we know that as part of that plea, the FBI is also trying to figure out if anyone else was involved. Reporter: Exactly, David. They want to find out if this was some sort of plot gone wrong or if any terrorist group was behind it or any connection he might have had. At this point, they know very little about him, and aren't certain what he was up to, David. Martha Raddatz leading us off. Thank you. Authorities are concerned

