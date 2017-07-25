Texas man stops alleged drunk driver weaving erratically through traffic

More
Alejandro Fernandez followed the car, then forcibly removed the driver and restrained him until police arrived.
1:10 | 07/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas man stops alleged drunk driver weaving erratically through traffic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48847131,"title":"Texas man stops alleged drunk driver weaving erratically through traffic","duration":"1:10","description":"Alejandro Fernandez followed the car, then forcibly removed the driver and restrained him until police arrived.","url":"/WNT/video/texas-man-stops-alleged-drunk-driver-weaving-erratically-48847131","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.