Texas tractor-trailer incident called 'horrific' case of human smuggling More The driver is in custody and many of the injured are in critical condition, suffering from heat stroke and dehydration. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Texas tractor-trailer incident called 'horrific' case of human smuggling This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: 8 people found dead, 30 injured in tractor trailer in apparent human-trafficking crime

Now Playing: Paralyzed Olympian walks down the aisle

Now Playing: Massive fire destroys apartment complex outside of Boston

Now Playing: Powerful floodwaters ravage towns in the Midwest

Now Playing: Texas tractor-trailer incident called 'horrific' case of human smuggling

Now Playing: Fiance of Australian bride-to-be killed by Minnesota police officer speaks out

Now Playing: Coroner's report puts twist on deadly Louisiana house fire

Now Playing: Severe storms on the move in the Midwest

Now Playing: Retired police officer rescues man for a second time

Now Playing: Dozens of concert goers hospitalized in Connecticut

Now Playing: Tips on saving money during the heat wave

Now Playing: Wife of fire chief found dead in mysterious fire had gunshot wound

Now Playing: Protesters demand the Minneapolis mayor be the next to go

Now Playing: New surveillance video released of teens watching and laughing as a man drowns

Now Playing: Minneapolis police chief resigns in fallout from bride-to-be's death at the hands of police

Now Playing: Mother of four facing deportation seeks sanctuary in a church

Now Playing: New ways to preserve summer memories

Now Playing: US Navy's new aircraft carrier is 'quantum leap into the 21st century'

Now Playing: Protest breaks out at Minneapolis mayor's news conference

Now Playing: ISIS troops being pushed out of Raqqa headquarters Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48808032,"title":"Texas tractor-trailer incident called 'horrific' case of human smuggling","duration":"2:33","description":"The driver is in custody and many of the injured are in critical condition, suffering from heat stroke and dehydration.","url":"/WNT/video/texas-tractor-trailer-incident-called-horrific-case-human-48808032","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}