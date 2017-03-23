-
Now Playing: Woman describes how she survived being stranded in the Grand Canyon
-
Now Playing: Grandmother Stranded in the Desert for 9 Days
-
Now Playing: Disturbing new allegations in the suspected hate crime stabbing
-
Now Playing: FCC to crack down on robocalls to cellphones and landlines
-
Now Playing: Kidnapping suspect charged and held on bail
-
Now Playing: Texas woman survives 5 days stranded in desert near Grand Canyon
-
Now Playing: 57 dogs saved from kill shelters meet their new families in touching video
-
Now Playing: ATF unveils its newest tool to fight gun crimes
-
Now Playing: Woman's wallet returned 8 years later
-
Now Playing: How to negotiate and pay for college tuition
-
Now Playing: Negotiating college tuition
-
Now Playing: What to look for in a college award letter
-
Now Playing: Mom collecting hundreds of Hawaiian shirts for her son, fellow soldiers overseas
-
Now Playing: Top House intel Democrat weighs in on Nunes' Russia probe comments
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old honored after 911 call saves mom's life
-
Now Playing: Israeli-American arrested over threats to Jewish centers
-
Now Playing: Parents charged after leaving baby in parking lot
-
Now Playing: Adoption photo shoot thanks 'the village' that made it possible
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals: The best bargains on beauty products
-
Now Playing: Parenting blogger keeps her husband's sexuality a secret for 15 years