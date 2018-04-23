Transcript for Tip led police to suspect in Waffle House deadly shooting: Authorities

Meantime, tonight, an arrest an takedown after that killing spree at a Tennessee waffle house a massive manhunt playing out today. The tip leading them to the suspect. And tonight, we learned that they had taken weapons away from him before. ABC's erielle reshef is on the scene in Tennessee for us. Reporter: Tonight, one of the most sought after suspects in the country captured. A phone tip leading police to 29-year-old Travis Reinking in a wooded area behind his home. The officer drew down on the suspect. The suspect proned out. He told him to get on the ground. He did immediately. Reporter: Reinking led away with handcuffs. Police say he was found with a backpack and a silver semiautomatic handgun with ammunition. Nearly 36 hours of terror for the town of Antioch, Tennessee. Hundreds of police and heavily armed S.W.A.T. Units going door to door in a desperate search. Neighbors fearful the killer was in their own backyard. There's too many places to hide around here. Reporter: 3:23 A.M. Sunday. Police say Reinking got out of his truck wearing nothing but a green jacket wielding this ar-15 assault rifle. First, fatally shooting two people outside the waffle house before killing two more inside. Someone is shot, units respond. Reporter: Witnesses say Reinking stopped to reload. That's when James Shaw Jr. Leapt into action, wrestling the gun away, stopping the carnage. I'm not a hero. I'm just a regular person. And I think -- Reporter: Tonight, growing questions over the number of Reinking's alarming run-ins with the law. This video released today. A dangerous pursuit of a stolen BMW from last Tuesday. Police now saying it was Reinking behind the wheel. The vehicle was recovered from Reinking's apartment complex. But I would hasten to add that they had no idea who the man was. Reporter: Reinking had at least five other known incidents with various law enforcement. In July 2017, he was arrested by the secret service for trespassing in a restricted area near the white house. His four firearms turned over to his father, who police say later gave them all back to his son, including the rifle he's accused of using to gun down his victims. How concerned are you that Travis Reinking was able to slip through the cracks? We were able to effectively neutralize what we felt was the threat at the time, by ensuring that he did not have the ability to purchase or own weapons. So many warning signs. Erielle reshef live from the scene. We heard the FBI tell you there that they say they did what they could to take away the suspect's guns, but that his father allegedly gave them back. Now you've learned that father may face charges? Reporter: That's right, David. Officials say it is against federal law to transfer a gun to someone who is knowingly prohibited from owning one. Federal authorities now looking into the actions of Reinking's father. David? Erielle reshef tonight, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.