Tips on saving money during the heat wave

More
Keep the air conditioner running, but clean the filter regularly and raise the thermostat to help lower your utility bill.
1:16 | 07/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tips on saving money during the heat wave

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48796434,"title":"Tips on saving money during the heat wave","duration":"1:16","description":"Keep the air conditioner running, but clean the filter regularly and raise the thermostat to help lower your utility bill.","url":"/WNT/video/tips-saving-money-heat-wave-48796434","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.