Transcript for Tom Perez becomes the new national chair of the Democratic Party

Next to the pivotal moment for the democratic party. Leaders duking it out to choose a national leader. A bitter and divided party from still reeling from a big white house defeat. ABC's Gloria Riviera. Reporter: The Democrats in a boisterous fight tonight over who will lead their embattled party. Reporter: The winner, Tom Perez, Obama's former labor secretary, edging out Minnesota congressman Keith Ellison, who's a Muslim, a progress, and one of the first to take a trump run for presidency seriously back in July of 2015. This man has some momentum. We better be ready for the fact that he may be leading the Republican ticket next. Reporter: In a show of unity, Perez offering Ellison the deputy job, and siding with him when it comes to investigating Donald Trump. You're now seeing Republicans calling for a special investigation of what happened in the run-up to the election. And I think there has to be an independent investigation. Reporter: Perez takes over after last year's scandal of leaked e-mails forced the resignation of Debbie Wasserman Schultz. It's a tough road ahead. What does today mean? Today is a new beginning. We move guard today. Reporter: After last November's crushing defeat of Hillary Clinton, the party now wouts its most powerful leaders. Obama in New York this week cheered like a winning candidate, highlighting the vacuum left behind. President trump chimed in on the race results this afternoon on Twitter. He offered his congratulations to Perez but through in a jab saying he couldn't be happier for Perez or the Republican party. Tom. Gloria Riviera. Much more on all this tomorrow on "This week" with house democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.